3-year-old boy, 7 adults wounded in latest Chicago shootings

Chicago skyline (Source: NBC Chicago).
Chicago skyline (Source: NBC Chicago).
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head while riding in a car along Chicago’s famed Lake Shore Drive.

The 11 a.m. shooting happened about 12 hours after seven people involved in a fight on a sidewalk on the city’s South Side were shot and wounded.

Nobody is in custody in either shooting, which marked the latest bursts of violence in what is shaping up to be one of Chicago’s most violent years in memory.

Police have reported 131 homicides in the city and more than 700 shooting victims by the end of March.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

