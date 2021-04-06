Advertisement

2 dead after Benton Harbor house fire

(Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a Benton Harbor house fire early Tuesday morning.

From the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety:

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was dispatched at 4:35AM to a report of a structure at 157 S. Hull. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the house was fully involved, with flames shooting out of the roof. The roof had already collapsed inwardly. The responding firefighters were advised by a citizen that there was a possibility that two people may have still been inside the home.

Once the fire was brought under control, BHDPS did a search of the residence. The first victim was located in the front room of the home. The second victim was subsequently found in the kitchen in the rear of the home.

BHDPS was assisted by St. Joseph DPS, who did an excellent job in helping minimize the damage to a secondary exposure.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation unit, with the BHDPS Fire Marshal, are currently investigating the scene. At this point, there is no determination of the cause of the fire.

The names of the victims will not be released at this time until positive identification can be verified and the family begins to process this tragedy.

