Advertisement

Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash

By WABC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) - A T-bone collision between an ambulance and a sedan in Brooklyn Sunday left one woman dead and eight people injured.

The woman who died was a patient being taken in the ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It’s not clear if her cause of death was the heart attack or the impact of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way in the accident, which took place in the Flatlands area of Brooklyn.

All eight of the other victims in the accident are reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
Greg Compton, 67, of Plymouth will walk 260 miles to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Plymouth man walking 260 miles for a good cause
One lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman survives serious crash in Marshall County
People in the community had the opportunity to watch Ukrainian Easter eggs being made in South...
Ukrainian Easter Egg demonstration at Godfrey Law Offices

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International...
Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop finally announces a share sale
An ambulance crash claimed the life of a woman who was in the midst of a medical emergency. It...
Deadly N.Y. ambulance crash scene (natural sounds)
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade