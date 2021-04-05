Advertisement

West Side Democratic & Civic Club hosts Dyngus Day drive-thru

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Dyngus Day!

And while you won’t see the typical celebrations happening at the West Side Democratic Club, the smell of sausage and cabbage will still fill the air inside the kitchen.

The Club is hosting a food drive-thru Monday to give a little taste of Dyngus Day.

The menu includes Polish sausage, cabbage, noodles and green beans.

Even though it’s a quiet Dyngus Day, Club president Tim Hudak is just happy to be serving people once again.

“This is awesome that we get to do something other than nothing here at the West Side Democratic Club for Dyngus Day,” Hudak said. “It is very important to the life of the club because that’s our finances to keep the club alive.”

The drive-thru begins on Ford street heading east.

Dinners are $15 each, or six dinners for the price of five.

Cash and card are accepted.

The drive-thru will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., or until food is sold out.

