Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg goes on ‘Meet the Press’

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was on Meet the Press over the weekend, talking about the infrastructure plan and what he thinks of the president’s plans to pay for it.

“The vision the president has put forward is fully paid for. Across 15 years it would raise all of the revenue needed for these once-in-a-lifetime investments. So by year 16, you’d actually see this package working to reduce the deficit. And again, it’s important to point out that the American people agree with this, because we’ve seen corporations paying zero. We’re just asking corporations to pay their fair share at a rate, by the way, that would be lower than it’s been for most of my life,” Buttigieg said.

Secretary Pete went on to say that the president does believe in a bipartisan approach and he’s asking for Congress to make major progress by Memorial Day.

