‘The Cave’ at Mishawaka High School named one of Top 10 Gyms in Indiana

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Visit Indiana listed it’s Top 10 high school basketball gyms in the Hoosier State, and “The Cave” at Mishawaka was ranked as the fourth best gym in all of Indiana.

The Cave has been around since 1924, which makes it the oldest active gym in the state.

“We take tremendous pride in having the oldest active gym in Indiana,” Mishawaka Athletic Director Dean Huppert said. “The Cave has been home to graduations, professional wrestling, presidential rallies, proms, millions of athletic memories and much more.”

How many places can say John Wooden and Marv Wood coached here? The Cave is one of them. The famous gym used to run basketball games from east to west. Now, it runs north and south.

It’s the only basketball gym in Michiana to appear on the list.

