Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women’s NCAA title

Stanford wins NCAA title.
Stanford wins NCAA title.(AP Photo/ | AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford beat Arizona 54-53, giving the Cardinal and coach Tara VanDerveer their first national championship in 29 years.

It wasn’t a masterpiece by any stretch with both teams struggling to score and missing easy layups and shots, but Stanford did just enough to pull off the win surviving a miss by Aari McDonald that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/4/2021 9:08:18 PM (GMT -4:00)

