SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officials were called just before 10 from a shot-spotter alert in the 1000 block of Huey Street.

Dispatchers confirm a person walked into Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

There’s no word on their condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.