Silver Alert declared for woman missing from South Bend

Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon(SBPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, a 38-year-old woman missing from South Bend.

From the South Bend Police Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, a 38 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sheer pajama top.

Rebecca is missing from South Bend, Indiana, which is 145 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, April 5, 2001 at 5:00 am.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

