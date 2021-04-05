Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for Alisha Rochelle Chilton, a 32-year-old woman who is missing from Fort Wayne.

From the Fort Wayne Police Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Alisha Rochelle Chilton, a 32 year old Black female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Alisha is mute and walks with a limp, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts over gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design, and white and black Nike slides.

Alisha is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 6:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alisha Rochelle Chilton, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.