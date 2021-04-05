Advertisement

Pyne’s time: Irish quarterback focused on improving every day

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are just a little over a week into the spring football season for the Fighting Irish and so much of the focus is on the Irish quarterbacks.

For Drew Pyne, he’s just focused on himself.

He spent all of last year under Ian Book’s guidance, appearing in just four games.

Head coach Brian Kelly says offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has it so that Pyne and Jack Coan are splitting the reps with the ones and twos.

But he’s been working hard every day.

“I’m more driven by the people that are on my back,” Pyne said. “I love playing for my family. My family really motivates me. I love progression. I love making other guys better and being the best teammate that I can. I thought we saw that today. We struggled with some things this week. I thought today we really progressed as an offense as players got more reps and everything else. So what motivates me is getting better every single day, never staying complacent with where you are the day before.”

Pyne says he worked the most at his preparation last season spending hours after practice watching film with Rees and Ian Book.

