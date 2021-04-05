Plymouth man starts walk across the state for Riley

(WNDU) - A Plymouth man has begun a 260 mile walk from Michigan to Kentucky to raise funds for Riley Children’s Hospital.

Greg Compton, 67, started his walk at nine Monday morning at the Dairy Queen just north of the state line in Niles Township.

His walk is expected to end on April 24 at the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville.

Compton says he’s doing this in memory of his father, who was a Riley patient as a child.

“He was born with his legs turned up, and with club feet and pretty much no ankles. They performed a miracle with him, made it so he could walk. And that’s why I wanna try to pay this back by walking. And I came up with this walking the length of Indiana as a way to get people’s attention to donate money,” Compton says.

Compton is hoping to raise at least $260,000.

If you would like to donate, click here to see his fundraiser.

