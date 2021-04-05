Advertisement

Plymouth man starts walk across the state for Riley

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A Plymouth man has begun a 260 mile walk from Michigan to Kentucky to raise funds for Riley Children’s Hospital.

Greg Compton, 67, started his walk at nine Monday morning at the Dairy Queen just north of the state line in Niles Township.

His walk is expected to end on April 24 at the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville.

Compton says he’s doing this in memory of his father, who was a Riley patient as a child.

“He was born with his legs turned up, and with club feet and pretty much no ankles. They performed a miracle with him, made it so he could walk. And that’s why I wanna try to pay this back by walking. And I came up with this walking the length of Indiana as a way to get people’s attention to donate money,” Compton says.

Compton is hoping to raise at least $260,000.

If you would like to donate, click here to see his fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
Greg Compton, 67, of Plymouth will walk 260 miles to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Plymouth man walking 260 miles for a good cause
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified

Latest News

The “big cheese” was on hand as a new hamburger joint opened in Granger this morning.
New Culver’s restaurant now open in Granger
In today’s Medical Moment, how studying one section of the human brain while a person is in...
Medical Moment: Wireless brain tracking
There have been 16,239 deaths and 702,499 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 10,293* more cases Monday
Statewide, 704 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 762 more cases Monday