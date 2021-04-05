Notre Dame football schedules home-and-home series with South Florida

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish have scheduled a home and home series with South Florida.

The Domers will play in Tampa on September 15th, 2029, and they’ll host the Bulls on September 13, 2031.

The two programs have only played each other twice. The series is tied at one win apiece, with the last game resulting in a 52-0 win for the Irish in 2020

