Notre Dame football gives players option to receive coronavirus vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Since everyone 16 years and older is available to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Indiana, the Notre Dame football team has a plan in place for the players to get their first dose.

Players will be able to get the vaccine from April 10 through the 15, and then get their second dose three weeks later.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly is not making the vaccine mandatory for his team, but wants to give them all the option to take it.

“We outlined some of the obvious advantages of having it,” Kelly said. “One of the big ones obviously would be that they could go home and not have to quarantine coming back. Others that are certainly on the horizon that have not been fully established yet would be smaller groups no masks, a chance that we could potentially eat together. Again, we did not mandate it but we talked about the vaccine itself, in terms of what it is.”

Kelly says he has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

