Advertisement

Notre Dame football gives players option to receive coronavirus vaccine

Players will be able to get the vaccine from April 10 through the 15, and then get their second dose three weeks later.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Since everyone 16 years and older is available to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Indiana, the Notre Dame football team has a plan in place for the players to get their first dose.

Players will be able to get the vaccine from April 10 through the 15, and then get their second dose three weeks later.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly is not making the vaccine mandatory for his team, but wants to give them all the option to take it.

“We outlined some of the obvious advantages of having it,” Kelly said. “One of the big ones obviously would be that they could go home and not have to quarantine coming back. Others that are certainly on the horizon that have not been fully established yet would be smaller groups no masks, a chance that we could potentially eat together. Again, we did not mandate it but we talked about the vaccine itself, in terms of what it is.”

Kelly says he has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified

Latest News

No. 12 Irish clinch another series with an 11-5 win over No. 17 Pitt
The Domers will play in Tampa on September 15th 2029, and they’ll host the Bulls on September...
Notre Dame football schedules home-and-home series with South Florida
He spent all of last year under Ian Book’s guidance, appearing in just four games.
Pyne’s time: Irish quarterback focused on improving every day
Stanford wins NCAA title.
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women’s NCAA title