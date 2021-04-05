Advertisement

Michigan reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 10,293* more cases Monday

There have been 16,239 deaths and 702,499 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 10,293* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (04/05/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 3rd.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5146 per day.

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 5,498 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 49* more coronavirus deaths and 6,036 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 33 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 226 deaths and 13,149 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 69 deaths and 4,693 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 deaths and 5,261 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

