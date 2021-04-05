Medical Moment: Wireless brain tracking

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Measuring brain waves—without wires.

In today’s Medical Moment, how studying one section of the human brain while a person is in motion may help scientists learn more about memory disorders.

It’s something we do automatically, without thinking twice, but how do people navigate through crowded spaces?

And perhaps even more important during this pandemic— how does the human brain signal that we need to keep our distance?

Martie Salt reports on a study that’s helping scientists unlock even more mysteries of the human brain.

The scientists say earlier studies in rodents showed the animal’s brains worked in similar ways to help them keep track of their location.

But prior to developing the wireless backpack, the studies couldn’t be replicated in humans because imaging machines would require them to be in one place.

