Advertisement

Man killed in Saturday shooting identified

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of Saturday’s fatal South Bend shooting has been identified.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Monday, the victim was identified as 31-year-old David A. Austin.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating. They say the shooting appears to be isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

This remains an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
Greg Compton, 67, of Plymouth will walk 260 miles to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Plymouth man walking 260 miles for a good cause
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
Silver Alert declared for woman missing from South Bend
One lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman survives serious crash in Marshall County

Latest News

Alisha Rochelle Chilton
Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Fort Wayne
The menu includes Polish sausage, cabbage, noodles and green beans.
West Side Democratic & Civic Club hosts Dyngus Day drive-thru
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
Silver Alert declared for woman missing from South Bend
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka