Man killed in Saturday shooting identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of Saturday’s fatal South Bend shooting has been identified.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Monday, the victim was identified as 31-year-old David A. Austin.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating. They say the shooting appears to be isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

This remains an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

