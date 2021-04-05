Man dead after Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Elkhart County.

It happened around 5:17 p.m. Saturday.

Martin Estes, a 39-year-old from Bristol, was traveling eastbound on County Road 8, west of County Road 19.

His 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV went off the south side of County Road 8 and overturned, hitting a tree.

Estes was found dead at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

