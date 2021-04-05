Man dead after Elkhart County crash
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Elkhart County.
It happened around 5:17 p.m. Saturday.
Martin Estes, a 39-year-old from Bristol, was traveling eastbound on County Road 8, west of County Road 19.
His 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV went off the south side of County Road 8 and overturned, hitting a tree.
Estes was found dead at the scene.
Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.