Advertisement

Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 762 more cases Monday

Statewide, 704 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 704 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1 more COVID-19 death and 762 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 704 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,668 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 691,625 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 1,256 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 1 more coronavirus death and 1,127 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 32,731 (+60) cases and 534 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,554 (+26) cases and 429 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,425 (+27) cases and 203 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,906 (+5) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,651 (+3) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,474 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,967 (+4) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,875 (+5) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,112 (+1) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
Greg Compton, 67, of Plymouth will walk 260 miles to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Plymouth man walking 260 miles for a good cause
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified

Latest News

There have been 16,239 deaths and 702,499 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 10,293* more cases Monday
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
There is growing concern over a COVID-19 variant that is infecting children and young adults.
Growing concern over a COVID-19 variant infecting children and young adults
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line asks CDC to allow trips from US in July