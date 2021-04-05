Advertisement

Efforts to clean up former homeless encampment continue

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts to clean up the grounds of a former homeless encampment in South Bend have gone underground.

The massive camp lies in a wooded area south of Portage Manor.

Last month, volunteers started a clean up project resulting in the removal of more than 500 bags of trash.

The work has now gone underground with the discovery of a spring house.

“And we ended up finding under brush, linoleum, blankets, trash, everything—a spring house where I’m finding they used to store milk and have spring water to keep it cool back in the day, because it used to be a dairy farm, So, it’s probably forty by twenty. At the end of the day, and I don’t know if they were current, but people were living in there, we found fairly fresh food,” says St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

Once the clean-up is complete, officials hope to find some public recreational use for the property.

