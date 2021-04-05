Advertisement

Delphi Investigation Reward Fund receives $100,000 donation

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police receive an anonymous donation of $100,000 towards the Delphi Investigation Reward Fund.

The reward, which is now $325,000, will be given to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The two teens were killed back in February of 2017, while they were out on a trail.

Police would like to remind you that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, so they’re asking the you to not post side-by-side pictures of the sketch and who they believe is the suspect on social media.

They say these types of posts do not help the investigation and can slander innocent people and their families.

If you have any information, you’re asked to reach out to the Abby and Libby Tip Hotline at 844-459-5786.

