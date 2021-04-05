Advertisement

Cruz 2 HRs, including slam as Twins rout Tigers; Baddoo slam

Tigers starter José Ureña lasted only three innings in his Detroit debut.
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) is greeted by teammate Max Kepler after...
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) is greeted by teammate Max Kepler after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam, a solo home run and a double as the Minnesota Twins rolled past the Detroit Tigers 15-6. Rookie Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam in the ninth for Detroit. Matt Shoemaker held the Tigers without a hit until Wilson Ramos homered with two outs in the fifth. He allowed three hits in six innings with five strikeouts and earned his first victory since April 9, 2019. Tigers starter José Ureña lasted only three innings in his Detroit debut.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from South Bend
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster streets.
Man killed in Saturday shooting identified

Latest News

Brian Kelly observes practice.
Notre Dame football gives players option to receive coronavirus vaccine
No. 12 Irish clinch another series with an 11-5 win over No. 17 Pitt
The Cave has been around since 1924, which makes it the oldest active gym in the state.
‘The Cave’ at Mishawaka High School named one of Top 10 Gyms in Indiana
The Domers will play in Tampa on September 15th 2029, and they’ll host the Bulls on September...
Notre Dame football schedules home-and-home series with South Florida