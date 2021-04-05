Cone Zone: 7 major construction projects in Michiana that may slow you down

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the start of seven different major construction projects throughout Michiana that could slow you down. So before you hit the road and get stuck in traffic, here’s what you need to know.

Let’s start with US-31 who kicked off three projects Thursday.

The first, a two-phase bridge maintenance project. This will limit drivers to just one lane in each direction between Roosevelt Road and US-20 but should wrap up by mid-June.

U.S. 31 reduced to two lanes south of U.S. 20 (WNDU-16)

The second project on US-31 also comes with lane closures between S.R. 4 and U.S. 6 because of improvements being made to a bridge. Drivers will be limited to one lane in each direction with the project also expected to wrap up in mid-June.

U.S. 30 to have lane closures between S.R. 4 and U.S. 6 (WNDU-16)

The third and final project is focused on resurfacing US. 31, but this time in Fulton County. Traffic will be allowed only one lane in each direction between State Road 110 and Southway 31, also known as Old US 31. However, INDOT says there’s no timetable yet on when this project will be completed.

U.S. 31 to be resurfaced in Fulton County (WNDU-16)

The next two projects are happening in Mishawaka. One of them is for utility and road construction that will close N. Cedar Street between Mishawaka Avenue and Edgewater Dr.

Drivers will be directed to N. Main Street via Mishawaka Avenue and Lincolnway East as an alternative route. However, residents within the closure area will have access for the entire duration of the project that is expected to be in place until early November.

City of Mishawaka closes N. Cedar St. between Mishawaka Ave. and Edgewater Dr. for utility and road construction. (WNDU-16)

The second major project in Mishawaka will force Niles Avenue to close between Mishawaka Avenue and Homewood Avenue. Anyone who lives in between will have access. Otherwise, drivers should use N. Byrkit to find their way around.

City of Mishawaka close Niles Ave. between Mishawaka Ave. and Homewood Ave. for utility and road construction. (WNDU-16)

Moving on to South Bend, a signal improvement project will force some temporary lane changes on Sheridan and Sample Streets. The project will include new traffic and pedestrian signals, curb ramps, and lighting at the intersection. It will also require eastbound commercial truck traffic wishing to to turn south onto Sheridan to go to the Olive Street roundabout and come back westbound instead. This is expected to be in full effect until the end of June.

Sheridan and Sample Streets signal improvement project draws restrictions for truck traffic. (WNDU)

And last but least, State Road 933 between Cleveland Rd. And Sunnybrook Ct. is being reduced to one lane in each direction thanks to a bridge deck replacement project for the bridge over Juday Creek. Lane closures are expected to be ongoing through late-September.

State Road 933 to be reduced to two lanes for bridge project (WNDU)

