All Michigan residents ages 16 and up eligible for vaccine

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - All people ages 16 and older in Michigan are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

The state has passed the halfway point in its goal of inoculating 70% of that population by year’s end.

More than 35% of roughly 8.1 million residents had received at least one shot as of last week, a share that has tripled in two months.

Michigan continues to confront a surging case rate that was highest in the U.S. over the last two weeks.

Some schools are suspending in-person learning when instruction resumes next week after spring break.

