A Few Showers Monday, Staying Warm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: A few showers or a rumble of thunder during the morning with a mixture of sun and clouds during the afternoon. A little breezy with warm temperatures in the middle 70s. High of 74.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloud and breezy with another mild evening. Lows in the middle 50s. Low of 56.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a morning shower. Otherwise, dry through Wednesday morning. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. High of 76.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers moving in during the afternoon and evening. Still very warm with highs in the upper 70s and remaining breezy. High of 76.

LONGE RANGE: Thursday is the best chance to see some showers and even a rumble of thunder as another system moves in. This will stick with us bringing chances for showers through the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures gradually drop back down into the lower 60s by the end of the weekend. Still warmer than average in Michiana.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, April 4th 2021

Sunday’s High: 74

Sunday’s Low: 42

Precipitation: 0.0″

