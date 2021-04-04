Upton, Angels get lucky bounce, top hot Mercedes, White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Justin Upton’s homer capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels, helped by a flyball that bounced off the head of White Sox center fielder Luis Robert, beat hot-hitting Yermín Mercedes and Chicago 5-3.

Mercedes homered, doubled and singled to become the first player since at least 1900 to begin a season with eight straight hits.

The 28-year-old rookie flied out in his final at-bat, ending the streak.

The Angels trailed 3-2 going into the eighth.

Anthony Rendon singled with one out and scored the tying run on Jared Walsh’s triple.

Upton then homered off Evan Marshall.

4/4/2021 1:46:17 AM (GMT -4:00).