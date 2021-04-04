Advertisement

Upton, Angels get lucky bounce, top hot Mercedes, White Sox

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Justin Upton’s homer capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels, helped by a flyball that bounced off the head of White Sox center fielder Luis Robert, beat hot-hitting Yermín Mercedes and Chicago 5-3.

Mercedes homered, doubled and singled to become the first player since at least 1900 to begin a season with eight straight hits.

The 28-year-old rookie flied out in his final at-bat, ending the streak.

The Angels trailed 3-2 going into the eighth.

Anthony Rendon singled with one out and scored the tying run on Jared Walsh’s triple.

Upton then homered off Evan Marshall.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/4/2021 1:46:17 AM (GMT -4:00).

Most Read

SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
One lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman survives serious crash in Marshall County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.
Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass

Latest News

Blake Wesley wins team shootout at national competition
Jordan Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open
Zach Davies wins Chicago debut as Cubs beat Pirates 4-3
Indians beat Tigers 9-3, overcome Baddoo 1st-pitch home run
Red Wings end drought in Tampa with 5-1 win over the Lightning