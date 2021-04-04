Ukrainian Easter Egg demonstration at Godfrey Law Offices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People in the community had the opportunity to watch Ukrainian Easter eggs being made in South Bend.

A Ukrainian mother-daughter duo at Godfrey Law Offices demonstrated how to make the intricate eggs, which use melted beeswax and dyes to bring the different designs to life.

Those making the eggs say, in years past, Ukrainians would often use these eggs like greeting cards around the Easter Holiday.

“It’s a tradition. I think it’s one of those kinds of things that when you do it year after year after year, and if you miss doing it, you’re going to kind of feel like you missed your holiday. And it’s fun! It’s fun to see my children now doing it and picking it up. It kind of, it’s something that will go on through the ages. A little bit of you remains,” Daria Godfrey who helped make the eggs said.

For more information about the Ukrainian Easter eggs, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.