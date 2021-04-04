Sarah Hildebrandt wins at Olympic Trials, will be competing in Tokyo Olympics

FORT WORTH, Tx. (WNDU) - Penn grad Sarah Hildebrandt has punched her ticket to Tokyo.

Hildebrandt defeated Victoria Anthony 12-2, 10-0 to win the Olympic Trials in Women’s Freestyle 50-kg.

Hildebrandt will compete for Team USA this summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also competing, Culver Academies alum Kayla Miracle.

Miracle defeated Macey Kilty to also advance to Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.