Advertisement

Sarah Hildebrandt wins at Olympic Trials, will be competing in Tokyo Olympics

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Tx. (WNDU) - Penn grad Sarah Hildebrandt has punched her ticket to Tokyo.

Hildebrandt defeated Victoria Anthony 12-2, 10-0 to win the Olympic Trials in Women’s Freestyle 50-kg.

Hildebrandt will compete for Team USA this summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also competing, Culver Academies alum Kayla Miracle.

Miracle defeated Macey Kilty to also advance to Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman survives serious crash in Marshall County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.
Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass
Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.
Man charged during investigation of W. Dunham shooting
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee

Latest News

This year, the team is able to focus on the fundamentals and testing out players in different...
Notre Dame taking advantage of spring practice
So this year, the team is able to focus on the fundamentals and testing out players in...
Notre Dame taking advantage of spring practice
Randle stars as New York Knicks pound Detroit Pistons 125-81
Notre Dame Softball
Notre Dame falls in DH to No. 10 Florida State