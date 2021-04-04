Advertisement

Red Wings end drought in Tampa with 5-1 win over the Lightning

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Thomas Greiss made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay for their first road win against the Lightning in the regular season in more than 10 years.

Marc Staal, Valtteri Filppula, Michael Rasmussen, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin all scored for the Red Wings, who snapped a three-game winless streak.

Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha each finished with two assists for Detroit, which had lost 17 regular-season consecutive games in Tampa until Sunday.

Victor Hedman scored his seventh goal for the Lightning. Christopher Gibson stopped 13 shots in the loss.

