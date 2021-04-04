Randle stars as New York Knicks pound Detroit Pistons 125-81

DETROIT (AP) - Julius Randle scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, and the New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 125-81.

Randle and Reggie Bullock, who had 22 points, had four 3-pointers apiece in the first as New York put it away early.

The Knicks stopped a three-game slide, returning to .500 at 25-25.

RJ Barrett scored 14 points for New York, and Immanuel Quickley had 12.

Jerami Grant scored 16 points for Detroit, and Hamidou Diallo had 14.

