Advertisement

Randle stars as New York Knicks pound Detroit Pistons 125-81

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Julius Randle scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, and the New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 125-81.

Randle and Reggie Bullock, who had 22 points, had four 3-pointers apiece in the first as New York put it away early.

The Knicks stopped a three-game slide, returning to .500 at 25-25.

RJ Barrett scored 14 points for New York, and Immanuel Quickley had 12.

Jerami Grant scored 16 points for Detroit, and Hamidou Diallo had 14.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/3/2021 11:10:32 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman survives serious crash in Marshall County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.
Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass
Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.
Man charged during investigation of W. Dunham shooting
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee

Latest News

This year, the team is able to focus on the fundamentals and testing out players in different...
Notre Dame taking advantage of spring practice
So this year, the team is able to focus on the fundamentals and testing out players in...
Notre Dame taking advantage of spring practice
Sarah Hildebrandt wins at Olympic Trials, will be competing in Tokyo Olympics
Notre Dame Softball
Notre Dame falls in DH to No. 10 Florida State