Plymouth man walking 260 miles for a good cause

By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Greg Compton, 67, of Plymouth will walk 260 miles to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.

Compton will start his walk around 9 a.m. on Monday at the Dairy Queen just north of the State Line.

He will end his walk around April 24 at the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville Kentucky.

“I am hoping that my two grandsons can walk across with me when I finish...” said Compton.

He would like to raise $260,000.

“I’m a big thinker maybe, but you know what, if I don’t make a big goal, I will never hit...” Compton said.

His father, Bob Compton, spent the first few years of his life at the hospital.

“He was born with his legs turned upward, no ankles and club feet and they were able to make it so he could walk. He spent at least the first three years of his life there...I’ve thought for a long time that I wanted to do something when I retire to repay them for what they did for my father,” Compton said.

Compton will walk about 15 miles a day.

“I’m certainly going to spend some time praying for the children. I think it’s probably a great opportunity to do that when I’m walking,” Compton said.

If you would like to make a donation click here.

You can also email him at greg.compton@live.com

