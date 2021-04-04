Pacers end three-game skid with 139-133 OT win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Caris LeVert scored 26 points and the short-handed Indiana Pacers snapped a three-game skid with a 139-133 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Aaron Holiday, Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell each had 18 points for Indiana.

McConnell and Turner combined for 11 points in overtime for the Pacers, who were without Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb.

San Antonio lost its second straight game at home in overtime.

Spurs veteran DeMar DeRozan had 25 points for his 450th career game with at least 20 points.

4/4/2021 12:22:02 AM (GMT -4:00)