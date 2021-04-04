Notre Dame taking advantage of spring practice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football was back on the gridiron today and they are taking advantage of every chance they get.

Last season, the Irish only had one spring practice before everyone was sent home due to the pandemic.

So this year, the team is able to focus on the fundamentals and testing out players in different positions.

“As I reminded the group today, you know we had one spring practice and then it became really about getting our guys ready for the season and tactically and technically ready for Duke,” Kelly said. “So we really didn’t have any chance to develop guys in different positions and position flexibility, situational work. So you know as a coach this was a good day because we got to work on players in different positions.”

Head Coach Brian Kelly says this week of practice has gone very well.

