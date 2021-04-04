Advertisement

No. 17 Pitt edges No. 12 Notre Dame, 3-2

(WNDU)
By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH — The 12th-ranked Notre Dame baseball team could not get the bats going on Sunday and fell 3-2 to No. 17 Pitt at Charles L. Cost Field. The series is even at 1-1 as the two teams will battle it out in the rubber match set for Monday afternoon.

Graduate transfer John Michael Bertrand was on his game once again for the Irish (12-5, 11-5 ACC). He pitched into the eighth inning and allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts to keep the Irish in the game. It is the fifth straight start for Bertrand that he has pitched seven or more innings.

Unfortunately for the Irish, they could not get it going at the plate and the Panthers (13-9, 9-8 ACC) evened the series heading into the series finale on Monday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Another pitchers duel was on tap as both starters limited the number of hits early on. Neither team scored a run until the bottom of the fourth when Pitt broke through. Bertrand had retired the previous nine batters when Ron Washington Jr. hit a solo home run to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

The Irish offense remained dormant until the top of the seventh and it all got started with an infield single by Spencer Myers. He was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Zack Prajzner and then came home on Ryan Cole’s two-out RBI single to right center. The hit tied the game at 1-1 through seven innings.

The Panthers got back in front in the eighth. Nico Popa hit a two-run home run to right field to regain the lead for the Panthers with just one inning remaining.

In the ninth, the Irish got a run back after Myers scored on a sacrifice fly from Prajzner. That is all the Irish could muster in the ninth and they fell in the second game of the series.

UP NEXT

The series will be on the line when the two teams meet on Monday afternoon. The final game of the series will start at 1 p.m ET and will be aired on the ACC Network Extra. The Irish have not named a starter for the rubber match.

Most Read

SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
One lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman survives serious crash in Marshall County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.
Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass

Latest News

Notre Dame Softball
Irish drop 5-0 series finale to No. 10 Florida State
It is still very early in spring practice, but right now it seems to be a two man race between...
Friendly competition: who will be the next Irish QB1?
This year, the team is able to focus on the fundamentals and testing out players in different...
Notre Dame taking advantage of spring practice
Notre Dame Softball
Notre Dame falls in DH to No. 10 Florida State