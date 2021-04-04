Linton’s Enchanted Gardens hosts Easter ‘Egg-Straordinaire’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People were able to really get into the Easter spirit at Linton’s Enchanted Gardens in Elkhart on Saturday.

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Linton’s offered everything from cookie decorating, a petting zoo and pictures with the Easter bunny!

Photos with the Easter bunny were free, and guests were asked to bring a canned food item to donate to a local food bank.

Of course, things looked a little bit different with social distancing, but the fun was all the same.

“It’s been a long, long winter. A lot of gray skies, and with the forecast today going to be in the seventies, spring is in the air. A lot of family memories are made here,” Owner Mark Linton said.

Linton’s Enchanted Gardens is open daily starting at 8 in the morning until 6 in the evening.

