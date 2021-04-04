Jordan Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - After nearly four years, Jordan Spieth is a winner again on the PGA Tour.

The three-time major champion finally put an end to his slump by winning the Texas Open.

He closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory over Charley Hoffman.

Spieth had not won since he captured the British Open in 2017.

His slump was so bad that he nearly fell out of the top 100 in the world. But he started to turn it around in the spring, and he capped it off with what he called a monumental victory at the TPC San Antonio.

4/4/2021 6:15:36 PM (GMT -4:00)