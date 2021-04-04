Advertisement

Indians beat Tigers 9-3, overcome Baddoo 1st-pitch home run

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his major league career to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3.

Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning.

Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

Franmil Reyes and Austin Hedges also homered for Cleveland.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/4/2021 4:58:23 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings
One man dead after South Bend shooting Saturday
SWAT in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka
One lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman survives serious crash in Marshall County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.
Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass

Latest News

Blake Wesley wins team shootout at national competition
Jordan Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open
Zach Davies wins Chicago debut as Cubs beat Pirates 4-3
Red Wings end drought in Tampa with 5-1 win over the Lightning