Indians beat Tigers 9-3, overcome Baddoo 1st-pitch home run

DETROIT (AP) - Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his major league career to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3.

Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning.

Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

Franmil Reyes and Austin Hedges also homered for Cleveland.

4/4/2021 4:58:23 PM (GMT -4:00)