Friendly competition: who will be the next Irish QB1?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As with every offseason, comes the roster turnover and the questions as to who will be leaders of the team.

With Notre Dame football, the biggest question who will be the new QB 1?

It is still very early in spring practice, but right now it seems to be a two man race between Drew Pyne and Jack Coan.

Pyne is entering his sophomore season for the Irish and spent last season as Ian Book’s backup, appearing in four games.

“I’m controlling what I can control,” Pyne said. “When I go in, I’m trying to maximize my reps. I’m trying to maximize how I can improve and so I’m controlling what I can.”

Coan is still getting used to the Irish scheme but has 18 starts under his belt from his time at Wisconsin.

“All the guys in the quarterback room are truly great guys and they’re also some of my best friends on the team right now,” Coan said. “I really enjoy being around all of them. It’s pretty cool because it’s pretty similar to the quarterback room at Wisconsin and the culture in that quarterback room. Bunch of guys at Wisconsin those are probably some of my best friends for life in that room so it’s pretty cool how it is.”

With only four practices in the books, the two quarterbacks are focused on themselves.

“You have to know that you’re going to come in and compete with the best quarterbacks in the country,” Pyne said. “No doubt our quarterback room has that. Coach Rees leads us very well. Prepares us really well. I’m just controlling what I can and trying to maximize my reps every single day.”

Also in the quarterback room are Brendon Clark, Tyler Buchner and Ron Powlus.

Clark is working is way back from injury. Buchner has been getting back into the swing of things after not having a senior season of football due to the pandemic.

