Advertisement

BREAKING: SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings

(WTVY)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police officers are investigating a pair of Saturday shootings. Dispatch confirms one male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the 2400 block of Lincolnway West.

And just before 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster Streets after another male was shot.

Police are still on the scenes of both incidents.

Stay with 16 News Now for the latest on these developing stories.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Crews responded after a semi tipped over while attempting to merge onto US-31 from the bypass.
Semi overturns at US-31 and bypass
One lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman survives serious crash in Marshall County
Kenneth Dogan is charged with invasion of privacy and battery with a deadly weapon.
Man charged during investigation of W. Dunham shooting
A new low-cost veterinary clinic will soon be opening in Michiana.
New low-cost veterinary clinic opening in South Bend

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog named Cricket.
2nd Chance: Cricket
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog named Cricket.
2nd Chance: Cricket
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Carly Miller virtually about some important safety...
Pet Vet: Easter Safety Tips
OUR PET VET DR. DAVID VISSER HAS SOME IMPORTANT TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND AS YOU CELEBRATE EASTER...
Pet Vet Easter