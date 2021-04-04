BREAKING: SBPD investigating two Saturday shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police officers are investigating a pair of Saturday shootings. Dispatch confirms one male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the 2400 block of Lincolnway West.

And just before 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of West Donald and Webster Streets after another male was shot.

Police are still on the scenes of both incidents.

Stay with 16 News Now for the latest on these developing stories.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.