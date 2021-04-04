Advertisement

Blake Wesley wins team shootout at national competition

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Riley High School star Blake Wesley got his chance to shine on the national stage as part of the 2021 High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Contest.

Wesley also participated in the team shootout.

Wesley and his two teammates Azzi Fudd who’s committed to UConn and Jabari Smith who’s headed to Auburn won the team shootout.

Their trophy was a pancake trophy since it was sponsored by IHOP.

Wesley came in sixth place for the dunk contest.

Of course, Wesley will be on the national stage next season as he competes for the Fighting Irish.

