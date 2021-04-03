Vasilevskiy 12-0 against Detroit, Lightning beat Wings 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 stops to move to 12-0 lifetime against Detroit and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory.

Tampa Bay has won 17 consecutive home games against the Red Wings and improved to 20-1-1 in the last 22 meetings overall.

The teams meet again on Sunday.

Ross Colton and Brayden Point scored Tampa Bay’s goals.

Adam Erne scored for Detroit.

Thomas Greiss finished with 27 saves.

