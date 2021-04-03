Advertisement

Teheran wins in Detroit debut, Tigers beat Indians 5-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) - Julio Teheran pitched through trouble in his Detroit debut, and the Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2. For a second straight game, Detroit scored two runs in the first and led the rest of the way.

Willi Castro hit an RBI triple off Zach Plesac and came home on Miguel Cabrera’s groundout.

The Tigers added three runs in the seventh.

Teheran allowed a run and four hits in five innings.

Eddie Rosario drove in both Cleveland runs with a home run in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

4/3/2021 5:55:46 PM (GMT -4:00)

