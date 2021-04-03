‘Tap into Spring’ First Fridays event brings people downtown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend (DTSB) hosted its ‘Tap into Spring’ First Fridays event Friday night.

“We need community. We need to see our neighbors and friends and get out of the house and do things. So I am not surprised that we’ve had great turnout because we are offering events that are safe,” said Director of Marketing & Events of DTSB, Kylie Carter.

The IU South Bend kick line did a tap performance and gave lessons to the crowd.

There was also a downtown tap tour, games, fire pits and live music.

“You never know what to expect. People are really itching to get out of the house and do things and this is a really great thing to do,” said Carter.

Organizers also debuted the ‘Hit Refresh’ campaign, which is a collaboration between DTSB and Venues Parks & Arts

“So there’s going to be this umbrella installation behind me. Games and live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s in April and May. So it’s going to be a great time just to come and hit refresh and enjoy spring time,” said Carter.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.