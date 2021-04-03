Advertisement

Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 16 points.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and the short-handed Charlotte Hornets overcame another injury and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97. The Hornets were without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half due to a right foot sprain. Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven. Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 16 points.

