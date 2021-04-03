Advertisement

Saros’ 41-save shutout leads Predators over Blackhawks 3-0

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Juuse Saros made 41 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Eeli Tolvanen, Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin scored for the Predators, winners of seven of eight.

Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves for Chicago, losers of four of five.

