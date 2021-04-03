Advertisement

Man avoids serious crash in Marshall County

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Marshall County, one lucky driver escaped a serious crash on U.S. 30, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 3:22 p.m. Friday, Indiana State Trooper Jon Price was in his marked police car on the south side of the intersection of U.S. 30 and King Road.

He saw a red semi, heading west on U.S. 30, fail to stop at a red light and run into a Toyota sedan.

Both vehicles continued through the intersection, stuck together.

The driver of the Toyota, 19-year-old Alexis Owens of Fort Wayne, was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say her seatbelt likely prevented more serious injuries.

The 67-year-old driver of the semi was not hurt.

But he was given a ticket for not stopping at the light.

