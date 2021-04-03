Advertisement

Jazz beat Bulls for record 21st straight at home

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 113-106 for their 21st straight victory at home, a franchise record.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Utah won its eighth in a row overall despite getting outscored 68-40 in the paint.

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

Thaddeus Young scored 25 points to lead the Bulls.

Zach LaVine added 23 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Chicago dropped its sixth consecutive game, with losses to Utah bookending the streak.

