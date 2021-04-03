Irish quarterback Drew Pyne in battle for starting job

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many assumed once Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan announced he was transferring to Notre Dame, he would be the starter.

However, that is not the case yet.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly says second year quarterback Drew Pyne will compete for the starting job.

Pyne saw action in four games in 2020 in a limited role, and even saw time in the College Football Playoff game against Alabama.

Kelly says Pyne did not sulk with Coan transferred because Pyne does not plan to sit on the pine in 2020.

“Drew is built for this, right,” Kelly said. He’s always been told that he’s not good enough or he can’t be the starter or he can’t win. He relishes these opportunities. He’s always succeeded. This doesn’t effect Drew at all. It just motivates him even more.”

The motivated Pyne and the Irish will be back on the field Saturday for their fourth practice of spring ball.

