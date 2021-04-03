Advertisement

Former Irish baseball star Trey Mancini makes return to diamond after beating colon cancer

Mancini had a solid day at the dish for the Orioles.
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini plays against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini plays against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOSTON (WNDU) - Former Domer Trey Mancini played in his first regular season basketball game since beating colon cancer on Friday.

Mancini had a solid day at the dish for the Orioles. He reached base two times, once on a walk, the other on a single down the third baseline in the eighth inning. He also scored a run.

The former Irish baseball star helped Baltimore take down the Red Sox 3-0 in the Orioles first game of the season.

