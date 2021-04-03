Former Irish baseball star Trey Mancini makes return to diamond after beating colon cancer

BOSTON (WNDU) - Former Domer Trey Mancini played in his first regular season basketball game since beating colon cancer on Friday.

Mancini had a solid day at the dish for the Orioles. He reached base two times, once on a walk, the other on a single down the third baseline in the eighth inning. He also scored a run.

The former Irish baseball star helped Baltimore take down the Red Sox 3-0 in the Orioles first game of the season.

