Former Domer Vinnie Hinostroza traded back to Blackhawks

Hinostroza played in just nine games this season for Florida.
Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman, left and forward Vinnie Hinostroza (13) go for the...
Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman, left and forward Vinnie Hinostroza (13) go for the puck during NHL hockey training camp, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WNDU) - Former Irish Icer Vinnie Hinostroza has been traded from the Florida Panthers to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hinostroza was originally drafted by the Hawks in the sixth round in 2012. He made his NHL debut with the organization in 2015 after playing at Notre Dame for two seasons from 2013-15.

Hinostroza played in just nine games this season for Florida.

