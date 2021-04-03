Former Domer Vinnie Hinostroza traded back to Blackhawks

CHICAGO (WNDU) - Former Irish Icer Vinnie Hinostroza has been traded from the Florida Panthers to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hinostroza was originally drafted by the Hawks in the sixth round in 2012. He made his NHL debut with the organization in 2015 after playing at Notre Dame for two seasons from 2013-15.

Hinostroza played in just nine games this season for Florida.

